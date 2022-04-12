ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton Confirms Slew of 2022 Tour Dates, Adds Several New Shows

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Chris Stapleton is set to extend his All-American Road Show Tour with new 2022 dates, including some in Houston, Alabama, and New Hampshire.

Tickets will go on sale for the new dates on Friday (April 15).

The new dates will be added to Stapleton’s stops in Los Angeles at The Forum, in Denver at the Ball Arena (for two nights), in Chicago at Wrigley Field, and many, many more.

See the full list of dates below.

Stapleton, who won three Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony, has had an amazing year, including collaborating with famed guitarist Carlos Santana and upcoming gigs with Willie Nelson. He also won the ACM artist of the year.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

BOLD

dates on-sale this Friday, April 15 at 10:00 am local time

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 14—Tuscaloosa, AL—Tuscaloosa Amphitheater°

July 15—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 4—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 5—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 3—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 18—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 23—Camden, NJ—Waterfront Music Pavilion

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

October 28—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡‡

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Margo Price and Madeline Edwards

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Wave 3

Paintsville photographer’s ‘paper pixels’ pay tribute to Chris Stapleton

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A traveling photographer from Paintsville spent the last year of the pandemic diving into a project inspired by country creatives. After seeing Letcher County’s “Post-it Picasso,” Tyler Watts’ work with mosaic Muppet murals, Shawn Cole wanted to bring a similar idea to life for the people of Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Carrie Underwood Soars with Performance of “Ghost Story” for CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards took place Monday night (April 11) live in downtown Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. One of the many moments that stood out in the evening was a stunning performance by country superstar Carrie Underwood. Underwood, who is resuming her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in May, shared a filmed video of her Las Vegas performance of “Ghost Story,” complete with acrobatics that wowed the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
Keith Urban Opens CMT Awards With a Blast

Country superstar Keith Urban opened up the annual CMT Awards on Monday night (April 11) with a blast, bringing fans to their feet. The songwriter and performer dedicated his opening performance at the 2022 awards show to his fellow “Wild Hearts” by playing his top-10 song of the same name to commence the show.
MUSIC
Sam Hunt Announces New Summer Tour Dates With New Hampshire Show

Another road trip worthy concert this summer has been announced. Sam Hunt will make a stop just shy of Maine. Sam Hunt is hitting the road this summer. The "23" singer will bring his Live 2022 Tour to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The show is set for August 20. Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose will open the show.
BANGOR, ME
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: ‘4’ Times the Charm

It all started with “Anastasia.” On tour with Alter Bridge, Myles Kennedy received a rough demo of the track from Slash, who asked him to work on it. “I remember sitting in the back of the tour bus and in hotels in the U.K., trying to come up with what I was going to do, then sending it back, and that was the genesis of the song,” says Kennedy of the track. The song was later cut on Apocalyptic Love, the 2012 debut of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.
MUSIC
A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “Mr. Blue Sky,” Electric Light Orchestra

Today’s forecast for music enthusiasts is showing sliding cellos with vocoded vocals and a 100 percent chance of blue sky—“Mr. Blue Sky” that is. “Mr. Blue Sky” is a song from the discography of the English rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). The song first appeared on the band’s seventh studio album, Out of the Blue, which was released in 1977. Today, the track is widely considered to be ELO’s signature song, but the song itself only ever reached the number six spot on the U.K. Singles chart and 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Ringo Extends 2022 North American Tour

Everyone’s favorite chill former Beatle has extended his 2022 North American Tour. That’s right, Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band are both set to hit the road for the first time in three years and he’s now added a second leg to their journey this year. Starr...
MUSIC
Checking in with Megan Jasper, CEO of Seattle’s Legendary Sub Pop Records

Megan Jasper is a true success story. This is funny because she works for the (legendary) record label, Sub Pop, which often bills itself as “Going out of business since 1988.” Clever marketing aside, Jasper is a beacon in the industry. From starting at the label as an intern to becoming its CEO, Jasper oversees quite a bit of music history and future-making from her Seattle-based office.
SEATTLE, WA
Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Gear: Martin Guitars Expands Innovative SC line

Martin’s first SC model was the NAMM Best in Show award-winning SC-13E launched back in early 2020. Some guitar purists did not embrace the different body shapes and neck profiles while many young musicians did. Many of the popular features from the original design were carried forward in the new guitars.
CARS
