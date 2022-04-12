ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Grunge Icons Krist Novoselic, Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil Unite for New Band 3rd Secret, Release Album

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
When it comes to big names in the genre of grunge music, there isn’t too many larger than these three in 2022: Krist Novoselic, Matt Cameron, and Kim Thayil.

And as of this week, that trio has officially come together to release a new LP under the moniker 3rd Secret.

Novoselic (of Nirvana), Cameron (of Soundgarden and now Pearl Jam), and Thayil (of Soundgarden) have teamed up to form the new band, which also includes guitarist Bubba Dupree (of the ’80s hardcore group Void) and singers Jillian Raye (of Novoselic’s other project, Giants in the Trees) and Jennifer Johnson.

Novoselic and Cameron are the primary songwriters in the group and the new album is produced by the grunge legend, Jack Endino, who famously recorded Nirvana’s debut, Bleach.

Both the new band and the new album came out of the blue on Monday (April 11). The new record, which features folk and rock, is highlighted by the voices of Raye and Johnson.

The new project marks the first collaboration between Cameron and Thayil since the passing of former Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.

It is unclear whether the new band will go on tour together or even release another album, or if this is a one-off release. All three are busy, of course. Cameron is set to continue to play with Pearl Jam and tour with the band while he and Thayil may also reunite Soundgarden with famed singer Brandi Carlile at the helm (if Carlile gets her way).

Check back with American Songwriter for more details.

3rd Secret Tracklist:

01. Rhythm of the Ride

02. I Choose Me

03. Last Day of August

04. Winter Solstice

05. Lies Fade Away

06. Live Without You

07. Right Stuff

08. Dead Sea

09. Diamond in the Cold

10. Somewhere in Time

11. The Yellow Dress

#Grunge#Soundgarden#Nirvana
