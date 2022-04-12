ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dhani Harrison is the First Child of a Beatle to Win a Grammy Award

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfga5_0f6olvAL00

Dhani Harrison, son of famed Beatles guitarist George Harrison, is the first child of the former Mop Tops to win a Grammy Award.

Dhani took home his first Grammy at the recent 64th Annual Grammy Awards this year for remastering his father’s legendary album, All Things Must Pass, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

While other children of the Beatles, including perhaps most notably Julian Lennon, have been nominated for the award, Dhani is the first to take one home.

Dhani was not at the award show to accept it, but his mother, Olivia, was on hand to pick up her son’s trophy, which he earned for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for the anniversary work.

A statement on George’s official website read, “Decades in the making and lovingly crafted by the Harrison family, All Things Must Pass has now been completely remixed from the original tapes for this stunning release that fulfills Harrison’s longtime desire.”

Said Olivia in her acceptance speech, “58 Years ago George Harrison got his first Grammy when The Beatles won Best New Artist. It’s here for you. This music is here for you. It’s full of hope and compassion and healing and rock and roll.”

Olivia, herself, is now the third wife (or widow) of a Beatle to win a Grammy, following Linda McCartney (who won two with her husband Paul for their work in the band Wings). Yoko Ono also won Album of the Year with her late husband John for their work on his last album.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Dhani said, “We wanted it to be a time capsule, something that will last another fifty or a hundred years, so that’s why we put it in this artisanal-looking Victorian ale chest, something that captured the feeling of Friar Park and the passing of time.

“I’m really trying to draw everyone into the feeling of what it must have been like for him to start off at 27, renovating a house that took him the rest of his life, and at the same time, his band had broken up, he had Hare Krishnas living here, he was separating from his wife, his mother passed away during the making the record—it was a lot of really spiritual moments for my dad with this record.”

Photo by Richard Dilello

Comments / 8

KickRocks!
2d ago

The "All things must pass" album was one of the best record sets ever recorded in modern music history, many rock greats took part in the original recording, absolutely timeless!!!✌

Reply
9
Related
American Songwriter

George Strait Wins First CMT Award for Performance of the Year

George Strait took home his first-ever Country Music Television award Monday night (April 11) for Performance of the Year. His rendition of “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” from the CMT Giants: Charley Pride special won him the award against fellow nominees Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, LANY, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Breland, and Blanco Brown.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 24 Best Paul McCartney Quotes

Sir Paul McCartney is one of the biggest names in music. Perhaps the biggest. And that’s been the case for, well, the past 50-plus years. It’s an incredible feat. McCartney, who, of course, co-fronted the Beatles with John Lennon is still putting out art and is still captivating audiences with his writing, celebrity, and opinions.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Attention please! Unheard Paul McCartney recording up for auction

A previously unheard recording by Paul McCartney of his song Attention, later recorded by Ringo Starr, is going up for auction this month. The demo recording by McCartney was given to saxophonist Howie Casey, to reference ahead of the recording session for Starr’s 1981 album Stop and Smell the Roses. Casey’s wife Sheila would also perform backing vocals on the finished version of Attention, alongside Linda McCartney.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Lennon
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
John
Person
Dhani Harrison
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
George Harrison
Connecticut Post

With a Little Help From His Friend Paul McCartney, Michael Bublé Found Himself in the Album He Always Wanted to Make

Michael Bublé is the rare artist who actually enjoys doing press. “How many people go to a mall and sit in the food court all day just hoping somebody will just come up to them and talk?” the Canadian superstar muses charmingly. Already naturally chatty, Bublé is especially animated when it comes to discussion his just-released 11th studio album, “Higher” — a project he’s been working towards his whole life.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Grammy Awards#Wings
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
BBC

John Lennon's son opens Yoko Ono performance centre in Liverpool

Sean Lennon has told of his mother Yoko Ono's "great love for Liverpool" as he opened a new performance centre named after her in the city. The son of Beatle legend John Lennon officially unveiled the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, home to the University of Liverpool's new 400-seat concert hall, The Tung Auditorium.
WORLD
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy