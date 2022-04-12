The Top 10 Franz Ferdinand Songs

When the Scottland-born indie rock band Franz Ferdinand hit the scene, it was like a punch to the gut (in a good way).

The band rollicked, powered, and propelled listeners with its brand of guitar-driven rock rhythms mixed with its songs that made you want to put on your dancing shoes.

Indeed, the music was part Led Zeppelin and part disco.

Over the course of the next 20 years, or so, the band has put out more hits than one might think, including its seminal track, “Take Me Out.” But there are others that have tickled the airwaves as well.

Here, we will dive into the band’s 10 best songs. So, without further ado, let’s do just that.

10. “Darts of Pleasure”

9. “Walk Away”

8. “Ulysses”

7. “No You Girls”

6. “Evil Eye”

5. “Katherine Kiss Me”

4. “Jacqueline”

3. “Outsiders”

2. “Lucid Dreams”

1. “Take Me Out”

Photo courtesy The Oriel