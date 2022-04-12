ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Top 10 Franz Ferdinand Songs

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bqu7_0f6olrdR00

When the Scottland-born indie rock band Franz Ferdinand hit the scene, it was like a punch to the gut (in a good way).

The band rollicked, powered, and propelled listeners with its brand of guitar-driven rock rhythms mixed with its songs that made you want to put on your dancing shoes.

Indeed, the music was part Led Zeppelin and part disco.

Over the course of the next 20 years, or so, the band has put out more hits than one might think, including its seminal track, “Take Me Out.” But there are others that have tickled the airwaves as well.

Here, we will dive into the band’s 10 best songs. So, without further ado, let’s do just that.

10. “Darts of Pleasure”

9. “Walk Away”

8. “Ulysses”

7. “No You Girls”

6. “Evil Eye”

5. “Katherine Kiss Me”

4. “Jacqueline”

3. “Outsiders”

2. “Lucid Dreams”

1. “Take Me Out”

Photo courtesy The Oriel

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Jewel Songs

Discovered in a coffee shop. Trained as a yodeler. Sold millions of albums as a folk artist when sludgy grunge was at its peak. She’s a poet and a horseback rider. She’s lived off the grid, out of her car, and (likely) in a mansion somewhere. And to...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Shoes#Indie Rock Band
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Keith Urban Opens CMT Awards With a Blast

Country superstar Keith Urban opened up the annual CMT Awards on Monday night (April 11) with a blast, bringing fans to their feet. The songwriter and performer dedicated his opening performance at the 2022 awards show to his fellow “Wild Hearts” by playing his top-10 song of the same name to commence the show.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

Headliners include Grace Potter, The Devil Makes Three, Allen Stone, Cory Wong. – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 17 will be closed out by Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday Sept. 18 will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Happy Father John Misty Day...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Q&A: Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos Talks Whiskey, Songwriting, Early Days and the Band’s New Greatest Hits LP

Formally formed in 2001 in Glasgow, Scotland, the indie rock band Franz Ferdinand has made a global name for itself after some humble, chummy beginnings. And this month, the band released its first greatest hits album, Hits To The Head, which boasts some 20 of its biggest songs—though, admittedly, it could even stand to include a few more (as you will see below). The new album also features two new tracks from the popular band, “Curious” and “Billy Goodbye.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 15 Jay Z Songs

No one has shaped music and the business surrounding music in the past, say, 50 years quite like the New York City-born rapper, Jay Z. The musician and lyricist has created many hits as well as brought many new faces to popular songs. He has more businesses than one can count and—perhaps we’ve buried the lead here—he’s husband to the Queen, herself: Beyonce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopCrush

Top 15 Global First Dance Wedding Songs Revealed

What is the most popular first dance song at a wedding?. While there are still classic hits being played from the greats like Elvis Presley and Etta James, a new wave of musicians have begun to have their music immortalized in the form of weddings. Reassured pulled data from analyzing playlists for first dances at weddings in February of 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Beloved Indie Label Popboomerang Announces End with Final Compilation

It was back in July of 2021 that fans of Aussie music received word that they were witnessing the veritable end of an era, with beloved indie label Popboomerang announcing it was shutting up shop for good. However, while label founder Scott Thurling noted in what was ostensibly his final...
MUSIC
Lonestar 99.5

Top 5 Best Titles For Country Songs EVER

There's no other genre of music that connects with people like Country music. Whether you're feeling happy, excited, sad, missing someone, in love, found a new love, you've been cheated on, you're doing the cheating... Pretty much ALL the bases are covered. Or as we like to say--"There's a song for that". From back in the day throwbacks to Today's Hit Country-you're SURE to find a song to connect to how you're feeling given any situation. So-having said that--here is a brief look at some of the BEST Country song titles of all time--to reflect how we've all felt or may be feeling, depending on where in life we're at right now. Feel free to add YOURS in the comments below!
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy