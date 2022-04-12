ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal to Represent Elvis Presley’s Song Catalog

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent Elvis Presley’s song catalog, under an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Building on the relationship between Universal and ABG, which started in 2021, when the two entered a strategic deal to acquire and manage artist brands; the ABG portfolio also includes other iconic celebrity brands including Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe.

Under the new partnership, both will represent Presley’s catalog of hits like “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender,” “Tears On My Pillow,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “It’s Now or Never,” Memories,” “A Little Less Conversation,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Teddy Bear,” “Amazing Grace,” and “All Shook Up.”

Presley, who sold more than 500 million records and holds the record for the most songs to chart on the Billboard Top 40 with 114 hits, also won three Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, Gospel Hall of Fame, Rockabilly Hall of Fame and the Honky Tonk Hall of Fame, among others.

“Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture,” said Marc Cimino, chief operating officer at UMPG, in a statement. “Jody Gerson [CEO, Universal Music Group] and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come.”

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at ABG, added, “2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Elvis, highlighted by the highly-anticipated theatrical release this June of ‘Elvis’ directed by Baz Luhrmann, as well as the debut of Netflix’s upcoming animated action series ‘Agent King.’ We are honored to work in partnership with UMPG as guardians of Elvis’ incomparable catalog, bringing his music and cultural influence to audiences around the world.”

Photo: Authentic Brands Group (ABG)

