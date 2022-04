DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Retired Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz has been named as commander of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. Dr. Cristobal Valdez, President of Richland Community College, said “Given his superlative career at the Decatur Police Department, we are elated to employ Mr. Getz as Commander at MCLETC. Beyond his long-tenured and excellent work in local law enforcement, I am most impressed with Commander Getz’s straight forward approach to leadership, high integrity, and commitment to providing the best training atmosphere for peace officers and corrections officers in the entire State of Illinois. Through his service at Richland, Jim will continue to serve this community and positively affect the entire Law Enforcement and Corrections sectors in Illinois.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO