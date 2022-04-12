ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 22 Best Loretta Lynn Quotes

By Jacob Uitti
 1 day ago
Loretta Lynn is one of the Queens of Country Music. She has written indelible songs for decades but she raised even more eyebrows when she worked with White Stripes frontman Jack White and released songs like “Portland, Oregon.”

But what might someone with decades of experience in the music industry as one of its premiere lyricists have to say about the business? Further, what might Lynn have to say about the craft of music, love, life, and her own happiness?

That, of course, is the subject of this inquiry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 22 Loretta Lynn quotes.

1. “I ain’t got much education, but I got some sense.”

2. “Daddy was real gentle with kids. That’s why I expected so much out of marriage, figuring that all men should be steady and pleasant.”

3. “You get used to sadness, growing up in the mountains, I guess.”

4. “When something is bothering me, I write a song that tells my feelings.”

5. “I get along with all the women singers, but especially Dolly Parton. We talk the same hillbilly language.”

6. “I think Charley Pride has been one of the best things to happen to country music, to prove it belongs to everybody.”

7. “I’m proud of being part Cherokee, and I think it’s time all us Indians felt the same way.”

8. “The night I announced I was getting married, Daddy paced for hours on the porch.”

9. “I don’t go to church regular. But I pray for answers to my problems.”

10. “The country is making a big mistake not teaching kids to cook and raise a garden and build fires.”

11. “In the long run, you make your own luck—good, bad, or indifferent.”

12. “You can’t be halfway in this business. If you don’t meet the fans, you lose all you’ve got.”

13. “When I first came to Nashville, people hardly gave country music any respect. We lived in old cars and dirty hotels, and we ate when we could.”

14. “My attitude toward men who mess around is simple: If you find ’em, kill ’em.”

15. “Nobody’s perfect. The only one that ever was, was crucified.”

16. “Back then, we didn’t know we were poor, and people were more proud then.”

17. “Being on stage is the best part of my career. I just say whatever comes into my head. It’s the only time I feel grown-up and in control of things.”

18. “I’ve always been full of nervous energy, but I’m not really as happy as I seem.”

19. “I refuse to be pushed around anymore.”

20. “I want more out of life than I’ve gotten.”

21. “I’m not a big fan of Women’s Liberation, but maybe it will help women stand up for the respect they’re due.”

22. “Really, I don’t know what I’d do with myself if I retire. Wash dishes?”

Deadline

Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Carson, who had 14 songs make it onto the Billboard’s country music charts, died Saturday in a Franklin, TN, hospital from a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 58. Carson had hits with “Not On Your Love,” (a No. 1) and “The Car” (in the top five) before leaving the music industry and becoming a police officer. He recently started recording again and released a single in what amounted to a small comeback. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Carson sang in church and...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Soars with Performance of “Ghost Story” for CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards took place Monday night (April 11) live in downtown Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. One of the many moments that stood out in the evening was a stunning performance by country superstar Carrie Underwood. Underwood, who is resuming her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in May, shared a filmed video of her Las Vegas performance of “Ghost Story,” complete with acrobatics that wowed the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

The 25 Best David Bowie Quotes

David Bowie was a genius. He was art incarnate. An alien, in some ways. But he remains one of the most beloved musicians ever to walk the face of the earth. An actor, songwriter, musician, performer, and at times, a walking museum installation, Bowie, who died in 2016 at 69, touched the lives of many through his songs and his general interpretations of the world. Sometimes you could see it simply on his face—especially if there was a big orange lightning bolt shooting down it.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 23 Best Blake Shelton Quotes

Is Blake Shelton the most charming man in country music? If it’s not him, the list in front of him is short. Truly, Shelton is both a fun person to hear speak and to hear sing. He boasts one of those traditional country croons. You can hear it in each syllable.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Keith Urban Opens CMT Awards With a Blast

Country superstar Keith Urban opened up the annual CMT Awards on Monday night (April 11) with a blast, bringing fans to their feet. The songwriter and performer dedicated his opening performance at the 2022 awards show to his fellow “Wild Hearts” by playing his top-10 song of the same name to commence the show.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

