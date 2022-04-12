Pullman, Kittitas schools on two-hour delay

In a turn of unique weather events, Monday has brought snow, rain and wintery mix to the Columbia Basin. Here is a list of school closures and delays. Yakima-area School Districts: Mt Adams Sch. Dist.: Cancelled (Updated @7:47 a.m.) Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed More Info Here UPDATE (Updated @9:45 a.m.) Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Columbia Gorge Schools: Goldendale...
LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the section of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon that was closed earlier Tuesday, after bad weather and multiple slide-offs made the area dangerous to travel in. The interstate was closed in both directions between Exit 216 six miles...
UPDATE: WSP Troopers are observing a jack-knifed semi-truck on U.S. 97 through Satus Pass that is blocking traffic on Monday morning. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson suggests that the roadway will be closed until Noon at least. He noted that the accident occurred near milepost 53 of the highway, bringing traffic to a halt.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The bulk of the debris near Jefferson on I-90 has been moved to the shoulder for the time being, and traffic is beginning to even out again. There is still mild congestion, and drivers should be alert passing the area. Last Updated at 4:50 p.m. Eastbound lanes...
CASCADES, Wash. - Westbound traffic through Snoqualmie Pass remains closed for the time being, and Stevens Pass has now also closed westbound lanes due to multiple collisions and spinouts. WSDOT asks for patience while crews work to evaluate conditions, remove wreckage, and clear the roadways, stating, "It’s really hard for...
Comments / 0