Finnish rocker Ville Valo, formerly of the hard rock act HIM, just released the new single "Loveletting," a track from his forthcoming debut album Neon Noir. "As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again,” he says in a mercurial press release. “Eventually, I decided to put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That's how 'Loveletting' was born."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO