It’s not easy being a superhero for Moon Knight. I mean, I guess it’s never easy being a superhero, but Moon Knight has it harder than most. With two secret identities who don’t get along with each other and a grumpy Egyptian god riding shotgun, the so-called avatar of Khonshu has to rely either on all his internal voices getting along, or else swapping between them at exactly the right moments to further his quest. Needless to say, this is something of a struggle.

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO