PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly providing false statements regarding a Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act arrest. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Officer Daniel Levitt was arrested around 10 a.m. He was also suspended with the intent that he will be fired after 30 days, police said. The DA’s office charged Levitt with perjury, official oppression and unsworn false statements. Prosecutors said he turned himself in and was released on his own recognizance. Attorney information for Levitt was not immediately available in court records. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby said the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO