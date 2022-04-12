ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Tractor-trailer fire delays I-20 traffic in Aiken County on Tuesday morning

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Buy Now A truck caught on fire near Exit 18 on Interstate 20 on Tuesday morning. One of the interstate lanes was blocked so that firefighters could extinguish the blaze.  Submitted photo

A tractor-trailer caught on fire Tuesday morning and blocked one lane of eastbound traffic on Interstate 20.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says the fire happened near Exit 18, the Edgefield Highway (SC 19), and was reported at 7:39 a.m.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the truck caught on fire in the emergency lane and that a fire department had to block the right lane of I-20 to extinguish the fire.

Tidwell added a tow truck was on the way to remove the truck and that at least one lane of I-20 was currently open.

No injuries have been reported.

Troopers were also responding to a collision with no injuries at the 16 mile marker around 8:30 a.m., according to the website.

Community Policy