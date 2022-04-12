Chloë Sevigny's Roles of Responsibility

There’s a stench to Robert Eggers’ movies, almost like they are filmed in smell-o-vision. In one of the opening scenes of his new film, The Northman, a young Amleth, who will grow up to be Alexander Skarsgård, visits a court jester-slash-witch portrayed by Willem Dafoe, with his father, the King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke). Performing a ritual, Dafoe asks, “prove you are not a dog.” Aurvandil burps. Dafoe’s Heimir smells it. That is all the proof he needs. The child farts in the same spirit. Later, the grown version of Amleth stands in front of a burning structure, having just pillaged a town. Bodies are trapped inside. The smoke fills the screen, and for a moment it seems like it fills the theater, the holograms of flesh and ash entering your nose.
