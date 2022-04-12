ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Closing arguments expected Tuesday in murder trial of former Columbus police officer Andrew MItchell

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wosu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosing arguments are expected Tuesday in the murder trial of former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell. Mitchell is accused of murdering Donna Castleberry in August 2018 in the back of an unmarked police car. He's plead not guilty and said he fired...

news.wosu.org

MassLive.com

‘They were acting like criminals’: AG says of off-duty Springfield officers during closing arguments in Nathan Bill’s assault trial

SPRINGFIELD — A jury heard final arguments Friday after 10 days of testimony about a bloody street fight that left several Springfield police officers’ careers in tatters. Daniel Billingsley, Anthony Cicero, Christian Cicero and Jameson Williams, who were off duty at the time of the fight with four Black civilians, are standing trial on assault charges in Hampden Superior Court. Jurors are set to begin deliberations Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’

The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

BREAKING: Jerrod Baum found guilty on all charges

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After nearly a month-long trial, a jury has found Jerrod Baum guilty on all counts in the murder of two teens whose bodies were thrown into a mine shaft in Utah County. Eight jurors found Baum guilty of: Two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony Two counts of aggravated […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WTVM

Columbus Police Department swears in new officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a strong need for police officers in our community. The Columbus Police Department has been doing its best to add to its ranks by creating new incentives and changing its recruiting. Today 11 recruits graduated from the program, with another group starting on...
COLUMBUS, GA

