ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Argentine grains truck traffic grinds to a halt as strike hardens

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, April 12 (Reuters) - Argentine truck owners extended a grains transport strike on Tuesday, bringing grains haulage traffic to a virtual halt at the peak of the harvest season in the world's leading exporter of processed soy and number two shipper of corn. The protest, demanding higher...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 2

Related
Agriculture Online

Fewer corn acres and the potential supply issues in Ukraine and Brazil

The corn market closed sharply higher yesterday and posted new contract highs for the third session in a row. Outside market forces, surging crude oil prices, and news from the Biden administration that it will increase ethanol usage this summer helped to support new buying. The administration plans to allow expanded sales of higher-ethanol gasoline, in an effort to lower fuel prices. This change, which applies on a temporary basis over the summer months, would waive anti-pollution restrictions that effectively block warm-weather sales of E15 gasoline in areas where smog is a problem. A senior administration official estimates the use of E15 could save motorists, on average, 10¢ a gallon.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Truckers in Argentina end protest that threatened grains transport -ministry

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentinian truckers agreed on Thursday night to call off a strike that had paralyzed grains transport in the country since Monday, the transport ministry said. Truckers represented by the Federation of Argentine Carriers (FETRA) had been demanding higher freight rates and talks with the...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains truckers, government meet to tackle protests

BUENOS AIRES, April 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grains truck owners and government officials met on Wednesday to try to defuse protests in the South American country that have delayed the transport of soy and corn to ports in the middle of the harvest season. Argentina is the world's no. 1...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry grain, oilseed, beet area estimates

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of April. 1 and in 1,000 hectares. 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg STRAW CEREALS 7,496 -- 7,355 -1.9% -0.8% Soft wheat 4,983 -- 4,787 -3.9% -0.7% - winter 4,961 4,745 4,765 -4.0% -0.7% - spring 22 -- 22 -0.2% +3.8% Durum wheat 294 -- 285 -3.2% -6.0% - winter 285 277 276 -3.2% -4.8% - spring 9 -- 9 -1.7% -33.0% Barley 1,730 -- 1,805 +4.3% -3.2% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,252 +4.4% -1.7% - spring 531 -- 553 +4.1% -6.5% Oats 107 -- 103 -4.0% +3.3% - winter 61 56 57 -6.3% +1.2% - spring 46 -- 46 -0.9% +6.0% Rye 43 42 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 330 333 -1.6% +11.5% OILSEEDS Rapeseed 980 -- 1,160 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,157 1,159 +18.4 -6.7% - spring 1 -- 1 -13.4% -40.7% PROTEIN CROPS 330 -- 303 -8.2% +6.7% SUGAR BEET 402 -- 396 -1.5% -11.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grinds#Trucks#Ukraine#Grains#Argentine#Reuters#Fetra#Agroentregas
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Oil, food industry executives invited to White House -sources

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Executives from the U.S. oil and other industries were invited to the White House on Monday for discussions with officials amid soaring gas prices and rising inflation, sources told Reuters. The Marathon Petroleum Corp refining company was among the expected guests, as were representatives from...
POTUS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine ups 2022 spring sowing area forecast to 14 mln ha

KYIV, April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry on Friday revised up its forecast for the area to be sown to 2022 spring crops, giving no reason for the new outlook. Around 14 million hectares of various grains, cereals and oilseed might be sown this year, compared with the previous forecast of 13.4 million hectares, the ministry said in a report.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Russia's Ukraine war threatens to blow US food prices sky-high

As war continues to ravage Ukraine, Americans, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck, are beginning to feel the financial squeeze on their food prices from the conflict half a world away. It began with a rapid rise in gas prices. Now, with Russian oil banned in the United States...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine says 2 mln T wheat could be exported by end of season

April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Wednesday at a conference in Prague that Ukraine could export 2 million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-France's Avril to expand sunflower crushing to cut import reliance

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Thursday it plans to build additional sunflower seed crushing capacity to cut its reliance on imports, as the war in Ukraine reduced shipments of sunflower oil and meal from the European Union's main suppliers. Russia and Ukraine together account...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia's 2022 crude palm oil output seen at 48.24 mln T - agri ministry

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2022 crude palm oil production is estimated at 48.24 million tonnes, up from 46.85 million tonnes in 2021, according to agriculture ministry data presented at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year's figure, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said. U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on lingering worries over global supplies

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rose further in early Asian trading on Thursday, on worries over global supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $11.28 a bushel. * CBOT corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop of all types will increase 6.2% on the year to 22.70 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its second harvest estimate on Wednesday. The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.1% from last summer’s...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

REFILE-Rouble firms in Moscow, volatile offshore as coupon payment news awaited

(Corrects to clarify paragraph 9 and show that selling of cash dollars and euros was banned for individuals) March 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow on Thursday and saw volatile trade offshore but was more than 100 to dollar in both markets, with investors watching Russia-Ukraine talks and foreign currency coupon payments on Russia’s sovereign debt.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy