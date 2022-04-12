Argentine grains truck traffic grinds to a halt as strike hardens

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of April. 1 and in 1,000 hectares. 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg STRAW CEREALS 7,496 -- 7,355 -1.9% -0.8% Soft wheat 4,983 -- 4,787 -3.9% -0.7% - winter 4,961 4,745 4,765 -4.0% -0.7% - spring 22 -- 22 -0.2% +3.8% Durum wheat 294 -- 285 -3.2% -6.0% - winter 285 277 276 -3.2% -4.8% - spring 9 -- 9 -1.7% -33.0% Barley 1,730 -- 1,805 +4.3% -3.2% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,252 +4.4% -1.7% - spring 531 -- 553 +4.1% -6.5% Oats 107 -- 103 -4.0% +3.3% - winter 61 56 57 -6.3% +1.2% - spring 46 -- 46 -0.9% +6.0% Rye 43 42 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 330 333 -1.6% +11.5% OILSEEDS Rapeseed 980 -- 1,160 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,157 1,159 +18.4 -6.7% - spring 1 -- 1 -13.4% -40.7% PROTEIN CROPS 330 -- 303 -8.2% +6.7% SUGAR BEET 402 -- 396 -1.5% -11.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
