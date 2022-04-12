ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Fun Easter Basket Ideas: 20 Healthier Easter Basket Fillers for Kids

By 21 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All of these make lasting gifts for kids of all...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Fillers#Sugar#Protein Bars#Raisins#Food Drink
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge pecan delight cake

This cake was inspired by one of my favorite Russell Stovers chocolate candies. Bake the cake in a prepared square cake pan. Allow the cake to cool completely, then cut the cake in half. Try to cut both halves to the same thickness. Take the top half of the cake and lay it on a cake board or platter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CREAMY LEMON JELLO

Creamy Lemon Jello made with just 3 ingredients! Easy Jello recipe made with jello, vanilla pudding and whipped topping for a simple and delicious dessert. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. Creamy Lemon...
RECIPES
Reader's Digest

30 Easter Basket Stuffers (Besides Candy) to Get in 2022

Chocolate bunnies, marshmallow chicks, and jelly beans, oh my! Building a basket is one of the most beloved Easter traditions (seriously, what is Easter without one?), but sometimes the amount of candy involved can get out of hand. To balance out all that sweetness and make things a little more unexpected and fun for all of the loves in your life, consider adding some non-candy Easter basket stuffers to the holiday haul.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Cool Whip Candy

When I heard there was a recipe for copycat 3 Musketeers bars, I expected to find a complicated method with lots of ingredients—but this recipe is the complete opposite. This recipe for Cool Whip candy has only three ingredients. (Get it? Three ingredients, 3 Musketeers…it makes sense!) I...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

10 Delicious Copycat Girl Scout Cookies

I think we can all agree: Girl Scout cookie season is too short! These Girl Scout cookie copycat recipes are perfect for curbing your Thin Mint, Do-Si-Do and Caramel DeLite cravings. 1 / 11. Inspired by: Caramel DeLites (aka Samoas) Coconut lovers, this one’s for you. These copycat Girl Scout...
RECIPES
Reader's Digest

20 Best Premade Easter Baskets for Everyone in the Family

Remember your childhood excitement of waking up on Easter morning to find a basket overflowing with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and other treats? It’s one of those Easter traditions that continue to delight, no matter what your age. The good news for grown-ups is that you’re never too old for an Easter basket stuffed with decadent goodies and all sorts of creative Easter basket stuffers. And better news for busy folks: If you don’t have time to create your own Easter baskets, you can still play Easter Bunny and surprise your loved ones with some amazing premade Easter baskets.
RELATIONSHIPS
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy