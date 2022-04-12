ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 21-22 cents, soybeans up 17-19 cents, corn up 6-9 cents,

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 21 to 22 cents per bushel * Wheat futures stronger overnight for a second...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as drought delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, down 18%...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine official says 2021/22 corn exports could fall to 17 mln T

KYIV, April 13 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian deputy agriculture minister on Wednesday said that the country's 2021/22 corn exports could total 17 million tonnes, down from 23.1 million tonnes the previous year. Roman Rusakov added at a conference in Prague that 2021/22 sunflower oil exports could total 3.4 million tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-France sees less wheat, sugar beet sowing but more barley, rapeseed

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Farmers in France, the European Union's biggest crop producer, are expected to cut back on wheat and sugar sowing for this year's harvest but expand barley and rapeseed area, the country's farm ministry said on Tuesday. For soft wheat, France's most-grown cereal, the ministry pegged...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb, following broad strength in commodities

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday for a third straight session, buoyed by broad strength in commodities along with firming cash cattle prices, traders said. A blizzard crossing the northern Plains lent support, raising concern about stress on cattle in...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-France's Avril to expand sunflower crushing to cut import reliance

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Thursday it plans to build additional sunflower seed crushing capacity to cut its reliance on imports, as war in Ukraine has reduced sunflower oil and meal shipments from the European Union's main suppliers. Russia and Ukraine together account for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end lower, hogs higher ahead of holiday weekend

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday as traders booked profits after a three-session climb and ahead of a long holiday weekend, traders said. U.S. markets, including the CME, will be closed for Good Friday. But cattle futures came off...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop of all types will increase 6.2% on the year to 22.70 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its second harvest estimate on Wednesday. The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.1% from last summer’s...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy rally from early declines; Ukraine still in focus

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, rallying after early declines on profit taking, as buyers emerged due to worries about tightening global supplies, the crisis in Ukraine and drought in the U.S. Plains, analysts said. Corn futures turned higher on fears...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Morocco to expand soft wheat stockpiles beyond five months -minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government plans a gradual build-up of soft wheat stockpiles adding to the five months of domestic consumption needs currently secured by the private sector, the agriculture minister said on Monday. The additional stocks will be run by state grains agency ONICLE, minister Mohammed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said. U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn retreat, but Ukraine crisis limits losses

* China's March soybean imports fall (Updates prices, adds details and comment) April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell in Asian trading on Wednesday after a three-day rally, while corn retreated from a five-week high, as investors locked in profits while keeping a close watch on the nearly seven-week-long Russia-Ukraine crisis.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn output at 118 million T

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Next season, Post forecasts corn area to expand by one million hectares (ha), to a total of 22.5 million ha, and production to top 118 million metric tons (MMT). The wheat planted area will grow to 3.4 million ha, with production reaching nearly 9 MMT. The expansion for both commodities is forecast on rising global prices and demand, spiked by the armed conflict in the Black Sea region. Although Brazilian growers have room to expand planting, the big question is whether they will have enough fertilizer to do so. A reduction in inputs would also lead to lower yields, though the impact will be uneven across the country and will depend at least to an extent on climate."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Morocco to lose 53% of cereals harvest due to drought - minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - Morocco expects to lose 53% of its cereals harvest after experiencing its worst drought in decades, agriculture minister Mohammed Sadiki said on Monday. Moroccan farmers have sown 3.5 million hectares with cereals this year, of which 44% was planted with soft wheat, 24% with durum...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with corn trading near a five-week high and wheat hovering near a two-week peak, supported by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea shipments. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on lingering worries over global supplies

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rose further in early Asian trading on Thursday, on worries over global supplies as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $11.28 a bushel. * CBOT corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs on global supply fears; wheat down on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit life-of-contract highs on Thursday, supported by tightening global supplies and an uncertain production outlook as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to rattle grain markets, analysts said. However, trade was choppy and deferred corn contracts turned lower at times as traders took profits...
AGRICULTURE

