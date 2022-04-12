ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are Spikevax and Comirnaty?

By Lee Hedgepeth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Marketing changes by major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have people asking: What is Spikevax? What is Comirnaty?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Spikevax is simply a new name for a product the public is already familiar with — the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Comirnaty is also just a new name for a familiar product — the Pfizer-BoiNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

‘Stealth omicron’: What we know so far?

“The vaccine has been known as the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and will now be marketed as Spikevax, for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older,” an online FDA publication said. “The vaccine that has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older.

The change is the result of the full approval of the vaccines by the FDA, which has previously only allowed their use on an emergency basis.

On March 29, the FDA authorized a second booster dose of the two vaccines for older and immunocompromised individuals. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has set up a website, Vaccines.gov , to help individuals find COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in their area.

beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
