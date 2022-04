Gas prices have been on the rise for some time now, most recently declining slightly after skyrocketing to their highest level in years. This has placed a pretty big burden on consumers, who are already dealing with the worst inflation the U.S. has experienced in decades with no perceivable relief in sight. While President Joe Biden’s administration has largely focused on speeding up America’s transition to electric vehicles and expanding the country’s charging network while also increasing fuel economy standards – a move that most automakers support – some more short-term relief is sorely needed. Now, the Biden administration aims to do just that by green lighting E15 gasoline production for the coming summer, according to the Associated Press.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO