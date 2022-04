MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin lieutenant governor who will be laid to rest in Hartford on that day. Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow passed away at 87 on March 8, the governor’s office said. Governor Tony Evers signed the order directing flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO