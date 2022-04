USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 7. If 2021 was the year 4K resolution went mainstream in gaming monitors, then 2022—with displays like the $899.99 MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD—is about the next phase of that process, getting our color cred up to par with the help of quantum dot technology. QD-backed panels have shown up here and there in the past, but it's only this year that second-generation offerings like the recent Editors' Choice-award-winning Alienware 34 QD-OLED have started to hit their stride. From the MSI's stellar color results to some of the crispest headshots I've ever gotten on a gaming monitor, the Optix's QD-IPS panel surprised and impressed from start to finish. If you're looking for an all-rounder 4K monitor that combines gamer styling with spectacular performance for all, the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD easily claims an Editors' Choice award as the best such monitor so far this year.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO