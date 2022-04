When it comes to getting Dolby Atmos in a soundbar that doesn't take up a ton of room in front of your television, and won't put a huge dent in your wallet, the Sonos Beam isn't the only option. Today, Polk Audio is adding another alternative to the fray with the MagniFi Mini AX. The compact home entertainment speaker measures just 14.5 inches wide (37 cm) but is still capable of handling Atmos and DTS:X audio. Plus, it comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer, something you'll have to pay extra for with the pricier Beam.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO