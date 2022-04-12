ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Smartphone Habits That Are Ruining Your Productivity

By Lando Loic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have spent the entire week buried in work, yet your to-do list seems to be getting longer. Despite constantly working, you never seem to accomplish what you set out to do. Most of it comes down to those subtle, everyday habits that zap your energy and productivity without realizing it....

shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

One Way to Create Good Habits that Actually Stick

Research suggests that thinking about performing a certain behavior in a certain situation, and mentally linking the two, can create new habits. Strategically linking an intention to a situation can help people remember that intention. People high on the personality dimension of conscientiousness are particularly good at executing this type...
HEALTH
hackernoon.com

Productivity Hacks: How to Keep Your Employees Motivated

Gallup report: 76% of employees have admitted experiencing symptoms of job burnout for reasons ranging from. poor management to unmanageable workload to unfair treatment at work. There has been a 37% increase in stress-related absence at work since last year (absenteeism) and 89% have worked while feeling unwell. Workplace stress costs employers in the US nearly $200 billion every year in healthcare expenses. Showing gratitude is a way to show your employees that you care for them.
ECONOMY
KXLY

3 steps to breaking unhealthy money habits

Some bad habits affect our physical health, like smoking, nail biting or eating too much junk food. But others take a toll on our financial health. How do you know if you have unhealthy financial habits, and what can you do to build better ones? Take these three steps. 1....
PERSONAL FINANCE
ZDNet

This wearable actively helps you relax and sleep better

When 80% of American workers feel stress on the job, there are many sleepless nights. The cycle of carrying angst home from work -- or working from home and feeling your colleagues' and bosses' anxieties around the clock -- creates exhaustion that will take a toll on your professional performance and personal happiness. Since the modern workforce isn't poised to change drastically anymore than it has in the past two years, finding a modern solution to your stress is the only way.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Do Freelancing Work With Your Smartphone

Anyone can earn an extra income by freelancing, whether they are teenagers studying in school or seniors enjoying retirement. However, not everyone can afford an expensive laptop or workstation. If you are also on a tight budget but have the right skills and a willingness to take on freelancing, the...
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

I Tried Sundar Pichai's Non-Meditation Technique to Curb My Stress. It's 10X Better Than a Morning Routine

While routines have their place, business owners need in-the-moment tools to manage stress. This might provide the relief you've been looking for. There are countless ways to curb stress, but so many seem to require long-term commitment -- ongoing routines, schedule shifts, daily activity. For some, the idea of implementation is just an added strain. That's why when Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed one of his pandemic-era techniques for keeping stress at bay, ears perked up.
FITNESS
KOMO News

Tips to free up storage space on your smartphone

You’re about to snap a great photo, but you can’t because an alert pops up saying the storage on your phone is full. We’ve all been there!. Luckily, Consumer Reports has some quick tips to help you declutter your phone and get back in business. Like a...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

8 Consumer habits that will change your online content

Website visitors have certain habits you need to understand to remain relevant and competitive in the online business world. These habits include reading on mobile devices, scanning content (instead of reading every word), and craving organization, among others. Understanding these habits can help you tweak your content accordingly to meet...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Remind Yourself to Get Up and Go With These Simple Apps and Tools

You should break up your long sessions of inactivity with the help of apps, software, and other devices that remind you to get up and move around. It’s a simple, fun way to engage in little bursts of exercise throughout the day. Plus, moving around more can help you reduce stress, work out some nerves, and feel a bit more alert.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

10 Fun Things to Do on a Mac When You’re Bored

Bored stiff with nothing around you except your Mac? You’re in luck, because there are plenty of things you can do on your Mac to stave off boredom. With apps like Automator and Grapher, you can spend quality time on your Mac entertaining and educating yourself at the same time.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

5 Practical Tech Tips for Stress Awareness Month

April marks Stress Awareness Month. Although it has been held each year since 1992, after the strains of the last couple of years, there has never been a greater need for awareness of how stress can impact people’s wellbeing. The Stress Management Society (SMS) has set up a 30-day...
HEALTH

