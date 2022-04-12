Einkorn Contains More Protein Than Any Other Grain, But That’s Only One Reason RDs Call It the ‘Mother of All Grains’
Roughly 12,000 years ago, humans began farming instead of just hunting and gathering. This is what allowed einkorn, the first wild seed that was gathered and planted, to become the 'mother' to all other species of wheat. But einkorn isn't only special for its history—it's also unique because it is one of the few grains that has remained unhybridized in the wake of industrial farming. What's more, einkorn wheat is significantly easier to digest than other wheat varieties, even for those with gluten sensitivities (but not celiac disease).
