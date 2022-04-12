ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Traffic Victim Was A Local Woman

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Rochester has been released. Police Capt Casey Moilanen says 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez of Rochester died at the scene of the wreck that happened around 1:30 pm Monday on East Circle Dr....

