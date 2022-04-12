ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Amy Borrowed a Friend’s Truck & Then It Got Stolen

987thebull.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy had to move something from her home, but they recently got rid of her husband’s truck. So they didn’t have a vehicle to move the big item. They were able to borrow a friend’s truck. They...

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Paramedic volunteer’s truck stolen, towed by thieves

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – It looks on camera like a car is towed away, but this isn’t your ordinary towing job. The owner says Ring cam video shows his truck, which contained life-saving medical equipment, was stolen. “If we are in the area and someone is in need...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Concord News Journal

Black man says he was racially profiled by credit union manager accusing him of depositing fake check even though the check was genuine, calls cops

Few months ago, several major news outlets reported about the case when a young Black man was falsely accused of trying to deposit fraudulent check in a bank, an incident that escalated when the bank manager called police and wrongfully arrested the man even though the bank didn’t properly conduct all the procedures to see if the check was genuine. Later, it turned out everything was fine and people were outraged seeing the video of the incident.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FourStates

UPDATE: Semi truck in late night crash confirmed stolen

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department confirms this morning (3/17) that the semi truck involved in last night’s crash, was in fact stolen. Chief Deputy, Derek Walrod with the Department says that sheriff’s deputies were sent to Richard’s Truck Repair, located at 462 West 7th, in Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Having a bad day? Angry Amazon driver KICKS a parcel into woman’s yard before flipping the bird at her doorbell camera and hurling second package straight at it

This is the shocking moment an Amazon delivery driver kicked a parcel into a woman's front yard before giving her the finger to her doorbell camera and hurling a second package straight at it. Elizabeth Murray said she heard some 'very aggressive beeping' outside her home in Roslindale, Massachusetts, on...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy