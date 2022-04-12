RAW: NYSE: OPENING BELL (TUESDAY)

Related
American Airlines, Moderna Lead The S&P 500 Higher
U.S. indices finished higher Wednesday as stocks rebounded following Tuesday's weakness. Investors continue to assess inflation and Fed rate hike outlook as well as corporate earnings. U.S. indices otherwise fell Tuesday as investors reacted to the March CPI report. The CPI increased 1.2% in March on a seasonally adjusted basis...
Benzinga
Wednesday's Market Minute: Prepare For Earnings To Confirm The Bear Market
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Tuesday’s faded rally was an important event because it demonstrated just how challenging it is going to be for bulls to regain the upper hand in the narrative surrounding the economy.
3 Top Stocks That Could Be the Next Stock Split
After Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla, these industry leaders could divvy up their high-priced shares next.
Motley Fool
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
One of these companies reported more than $80 billion in revenue last year. The second company is a leader in two growing markets.
Motley Fool
Want to Turn $5,000 Into $20,000? Buy These Stocks and Hold for 10 Years
Airbnb is enjoying several growth catalysts, and growth is skyrocketing. This top restaurant stock offers a tasty dividend yield and solid growth potential.
This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?
RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.
3 Dow Stocks With Up to 95% Upside, According to Wall Street
Wall Street believes these Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks could soar over the next 12 months.
Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $182 Billion On These 4 Stocks
These core holdings account for roughly 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's unrealized gains.
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell
Technology stocks have taken a beating this year, but not all dips are worth buying.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Stock Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
The first company here has added millions of members to its subscription program in the recent quarter. The second player is the leader in its market -- and won't be easy to unseat. The third stock looks inexpensive at 26 times forward earnings estimates.
US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
My Top 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
These two stocks produce plenty of free cash flow to support higher dividends.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The second company aims to double its annual revenue in two years.
Motley Fool
Is Now Really the Time to Be Buying Stocks?
It can be daunting to invest when the stock market is volatile. However, there are a few reasons to consider staying invested right now. If you continue investing, there are a couple of precautions to take to keep your money safe.
US News and World Report
Investors Dump Stocks, Flee to Cash as Growth Outlook Hits Weakest Since 2008 - BoFA
LONDON (Reuters) - Investors are more concerned about the outlook for global growth than at any time since the financial crisis in 2008, and they have ramped up their cash holdings to a two-year high, according to a monthly fund manager survey by BofA. The majority of investors managing about...
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
These two companies an enjoying explosive top-line growth, but their stock charts are going way down anyway.
Seekingalpha.com
2 High Yield Stocks To Weather The Market Uncertainty
Uncertainty abounds in the market right now, which is spurring volatility like we haven’t seen since the initial outbreak of COVID-19. Co-produced by Austin Rogers for High Yield Investor. Uncertainty Abounds. The late Donald Rumsfeld stipulated three basic kinds of risk:. Known knowns. Known unknowns. Unknown unknowns. Unfortunately, the...
5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy: Walmart, Coca-Cola And More
Procter & Gamble is the world's largest consumer products company, with top brands include Pampers, Tide, Charmin, and Gillette. Costco Wholesale, even without including gasoline sales, reported a 12.7% gain in U.S. same-store sales in March. There is plenty of uncertainty and unpredictability in the stock market these days. Investors...
