Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Frazier is finding a spot on the bench for the first time this season as the Mariners face their first southpaw of 2022. Abraham Toro is covering second base and the leadoff spot for Seattle on Wednesday, while Eugenio Suarez is on the hot corner. Tom Murphy is starting at catcher and batting eighth. Luis Torrens is in the cleanup spot as the Mariners' designated hitter.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO