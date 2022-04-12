ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman Outraged When Date Asks Her To Help Cook but Not Stay for Dinner

By Lauryn Snapp
 3 days ago
A woman on Reddit is going viral after sharing that she was recently baffled by her boyfriend's audacity when the man pitched a date idea, asking her if she wanted to "cook a nice meal together," only to learn that he had no intention of letting her stay for...

The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Tracey Folly

My husband was furious when he caught me lying about going to work for an entire month

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Here's why I don't feel bad about it. Four years into my five-year marriage, I quit my job without consulting my husband. For the next month, I woke up at the usual time, got dressed, and drove to my parents' house, where I embarked upon a relaxing and well-deserved four-week staycation.
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
bravotv.com

Eva Marcille Shows Why Sunday Dinner at Her House Is "A Whole Party"

Eva Marcille once explained to BravoTV.com that the kitchen is her "favorite place" in her house, and the chic room continues to get plenty of use. As The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared in 2020, she cooks a special dinner for her family every Sunday, and on March 20, she proudly showed off her latest incredible homemade spread.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman marries ex-husband’s best man after he professed his love during wedding speech

An Illinois woman married her lifelong friend and the best man at her wedding after he declared his love for her during his best man speech.Desiree White, 32, and her now-husband Bryant became friends as teenagers, and the two formed a trio with Desiree’s boyfriend at the time. When she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were married in 2010, Bryant served as the best man, where he drunkenly professed his love for White during his speech.“It goes along the lines of, ‘I loved you since the moment I saw you. There’s no one like you,’” White recalled in a TikTok video...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

