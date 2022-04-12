ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain, snow all this week

By The Sun staff
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a chance of rain or snow every day between now and the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 33. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. There’s...

www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Truckee Tahoe
WDEF

Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – April 15th, 2022

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A “Good” Friday Will Give Way To Some Unsettled Easter Weekend Weather!. Clear skies will continue through the morning. It’ll be cooler as well, with lows in the low to mid 40s. After a cool start, mostly sunny & pleasant for Good Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Rain and snow showers Friday

Rain and snow showers today. A mix in the AM...mostly rain this afternoon. Light amounts. Roads will be wet and could be icy. Don't look for much sunshine. Wind will come mainly from the north 5-15 mph. Highs will be 35 to 40 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the northern Lower Peninsula the range of high temperatures will be 35 to 45 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain could linger into afternoon

(WALA) - Midmorning is pretty gloomy across the Gulf Coast but we haven’t seen too many showers since 7 a.m. Additional rain could still appear at midday and into the afternoon so keep the rain gear nearby, but no threats from any severe storms. Highs this afternoon will reach...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue overnight, rain and snow mix possible Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue tonight, along with a strong north wind gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Shower chances continue into Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and wet snow mix is possible. Rain chances end after sunset.Sunday will be sunny and much milder. Highs in the 60s in most locations, the exception is for areas along the lake which will stay in the 50s in the afternoon.A strong southwest wind will boost highs on Monday into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.Cooler air and rain chances return and increase on Tuesday. Showers likely through the day on Wednesday. A rain and snow mix is possible early Thursday.TONIGHT: Wet and windy. Low 37°. North wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mphSATURDAY:Cloudy, breezy with a chance for showers. High 44°. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mph SUNDAY:Sunny and milder. High 60°, cooler lakeside in the mid-50s. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Temperatures in the 50s and some rain highlight first spring week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The first full week of spring has a lot of 50s in the cards. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for the next few days brings a steady stream of days with 50-degree-and-up temperatures for Staten Island, with Monday bringing a high near 59 and a low of 42.reports Staten Island will be sunny with a high near 59 and a low near 42.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rain, flurries and thunderstorms kick off the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Here’s the commute forecast for Friday. The weekend remains chilly… Saturday, early morning you may run into an isolated wintry mix, but skies dry out with sunshine by Sunday after a few snowbelt snow flurries early in the day. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy