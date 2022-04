By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was flown to the hospital after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman was injured Monday in Raccoon Township near the municipal building on Route 18. KDKA-TV is waiting for an update on her condition and will update the story with more information as it comes in.

