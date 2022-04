NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (CBS) – A lengthy police chase came to an end with a crash near the Rhode Island-Connecticut border after Ian Grant, a 36-year-old armed arson suspect, fled during a pursuit that started in Massachusetts. The chase began in New Bedford around 11:30 a.m. when police tried to stop Gran on an outstanding felony warrant for assault and intimidation of a witness. Massachusetts State Police said Grant drove his white Toyota Tacoma pickup into the median of Route 195 West in Westport. At least one trooper fired their gun, but Grant continued and struck two state police cruisers before crossing...

