Rock Music

Drive-By Truckers – “Welcome 2 Club XIII”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-running country-rock outfit Drive-By Truckers have announced the release of their 14 studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, coming in June. Along with the news is their album’s title track and a new video. the band’s 2020 albums, The New OK and The Unravelling. Produced by frequent...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Built To Spill – “Gonna Lose”

After an extremely fruitful two-decade run with Warner Records, Built To Spill returned to the indie realm with 2020’s Daniel Johnston covers album. Today they announce their first album for their fellow Pacific Northwest institution Sub Pop. When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out in September (yes, this...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Built to Spill Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Gonna Lose”: Watch

Built to Spill have announced their new album. When the Wind Forgets Your Name is out September 9 via their new label home Sub Pop. The lead single “Gonna Lose” arrives today with a new video directed by Jordan Minkoff and featuring animations from Minkoff and Lee McClure. Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates featuring over 70 shows and watch the new video below.
ROCK MUSIC
The Ann Arbor News

Machine Gun Kelly announces world tour with one stop in Michigan with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly is about to embark on a world tour, his first ever arena tour, performing 52 concerts across North America and Europe with one stop in Michigan in 2022. The multi-platinum selling artist will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, July 3. Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior will open for him. Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, via SeatGeek or at StubHub.
DETROIT, MI
Stereogum

The Midtown Reunion Is For The Children

Gabe Saporta on how New Jersey pop-punk and emo heroes Midtown got back together, the band's doomed but glorious early run, and his proudly gaudy Cobra Starship era. Gabe Saporta beamed proudly as he flipped through videos of his sons, one sprinting in a Itachi Uchiha costume, his younger brother following behind dressed as Fireman Sam. The Jewish festive holiday Purim had just passed, and the Jewish musician and current music media executive “went all out” to celebrate. It was a fitting start to our conversation: His children were a core component of the upcoming reunion of his seminal post-hardcore group Midtown, who are opening for My Chemical Romance and headlining a few of their own shows in the fall. Saporta started the band as a New Jersey teenager in the late ’90s; now, he and guitarist Tyler Rann are fathers, and their children want to see their dads rock. “Literally doing it for the kids,” as he put it.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Limp Bizkit announce Still Sucks Tour of the U.S. with Wargasm and more

Before they return to the UK this summer, Limp Bizkit have announced their Still Sucks Tour in America. In support of their latest 2021 album, the rap-rock legends will be hitting the road for a 19-date run in April and May, kicking off at Tampa's Hard Rock Live and finishing up in Ontario, Canada at the Toyota Arena.
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Fivio Foreign Releases ‘B.I.B.L.E.’ Documentary Ahead of His Debut Album

Fivio Foreign has released a documentary detailing his preparation and process leading up to the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E, which was executive produced by Ye. The never-before-seen clip shows the rapper surrounded by his family, friends, other musicians, and industry leaders. The documentary is available below. Fivio Foreign...
CELEBRITIES
NME

St. Vincent adds new dates to 2022 ‘Daddy’s Home’ UK tour

St. Vincent has added new dates to her upcoming UK tour behind acclaimed sixth album ‘Daddy’s Home’ – see the full schedule below and get your tickets here. Annie Clark will be hitting the road this summer flanked by The Down And Out Downtown Band, with dates based around a handful of festival performances, including a slow at Glastonbury.
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

'A gentleman with the mad soul of an Irish convict poet': remembering Chris Bailey, and the blazing comet that was The Saints

Inala in the early 70s was bleak. A Brisbane suburb of wide dusty streets, treeless and bland. A planned community, meant to grow over time. Austerity, accented by the cheap houses – weatherboard, red brick, concrete – stifled the suburb like a blanket on a hot February night. It was boring. Beyond boring. The only concession to communal childhood joy was the pool, and the crazy concrete skate rink. But if you wanted a creative outlet, you needed to search elsewhere. Ivor Hay, (future Saints drummer), was heading to the picture theatre in Sherwood one Saturday night in early 1971: and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

Listen to Alfie Templeman’s soaring new song ‘Colour Me Blue’

Alfie Templeman has today (April 13) shared a new song – listen to ‘Colour Me Blue’ below. It’s taken from his upcoming debut album, ‘Mellow Moon’, which is set for release on May 27 via Chess Club Records/AWAL. It follows on from, ‘Leaving Today’, which arrived earlier this month, and the previously released cuts ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings’, the latter of which was produced by Will Bloomfield and The Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young.
MUSIC
Stereogum

fanclubwallet – “Trying To Be Nice”

Next month, Canada’s Hannah Judge, aka fanclubwallet, will release her debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. We’ve heard singles “That I Won’t Do” and “Gr8 Timing!,” and now Judge has shared another cut from the album: “Trying To Be Nice.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite Announces Memoir Spaceships Over Glasgow

Scottish greats Mogwai have had a fascinating career. They pioneered the post-rock genre in the ’90s, stretching the quiet-loud-quiet dynamic way beyond its logical extreme, and then they stayed together and made the transition into providing tingly scores for movies and TV shows. These days, Mogwai can make their own records, like last year’s Mercury Prize-nominated As The Love Continues, and they can also score things like the 2020 Amazon series ZeroZeroZero. This year, longtime frontman Stuart Braithwaite will tell that whole story in Spaceships Over Glasgow: Mogwai And Misspent Youth, his first memoir.
TV SHOWS
