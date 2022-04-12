Drive-By Truckers – “Welcome 2 Club XIII”

Gabe Saporta on how New Jersey pop-punk and emo heroes Midtown got back together, the band's doomed but glorious early run, and his proudly gaudy Cobra Starship era. Gabe Saporta beamed proudly as he flipped through videos of his sons, one sprinting in a Itachi Uchiha costume, his younger brother following behind dressed as Fireman Sam. The Jewish festive holiday Purim had just passed, and the Jewish musician and current music media executive “went all out” to celebrate. It was a fitting start to our conversation: His children were a core component of the upcoming reunion of his seminal post-hardcore group Midtown, who are opening for My Chemical Romance and headlining a few of their own shows in the fall. Saporta started the band as a New Jersey teenager in the late ’90s; now, he and guitarist Tyler Rann are fathers, and their children want to see their dads rock. “Literally doing it for the kids,” as he put it.

