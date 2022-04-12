ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Harmer – “Top Down”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon, Toronto singer-songwriter (and former backup singer for Alessia Cara) Georgia Harmer will release her debut album, Stay In Touch. We’ve heard singles “Headrush,” “All In My Mind,” “Austin,” and “Talamanca,”...

www.stereogum.com

Page Six

Mama June and boyfriend Justin Stroud go ring shopping

Could wedding bells be in the future for Mama June?. The reality star was spotted jewelry shopping with her new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, at a Kay Jewelers Store in the Auburn Mall in Auburn, Ala., this week. June “Mama June” Shannon, 42, and Stroud, 34, appeared to be in great...
International Business Times

Mama June’s Reality Show Renewed For Season 6: Who Are Not Returning?

We TV has quietly renewed Mama June Shannon’s reality show with her family, and the new season will start airing in May. The 42-year-old TV personality took the liberty to announce the show’s continuation on her Instagram over the weekend. Mama June shared the first look at the new season that seemed to be leaning toward her finally coming clean about her lies.
Stereogum

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

Camila Cabello was the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, right after the release of the former Fifth Harmony member’s third solo album Familia. She performed two tracks from that album, “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” Cabello brought along the latter’s featured guest WILLOW, which marks Willow Smith’s SNL debut appearance. (And, yes, the show made fun of her dad Will during the Weekend Update segment for his Oscars controversy.) Watch the performances below.
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
State
Georgia State
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Favorite Celebrates 'Best Date Night' With Her Husband

Shamea Morton has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend to Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams since Season 6. Not much of her personal life has been on display on the show, except for a brief fallout with Williams due to Williams' once-close friendship with Phaedra Parks. But outside of the show, she has a full life. Prior to RHOA, Morton was already established in the business in her own right. She also has several acting credits under her belt, including Drumline, Single Ladies, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, and Ride Along 2. She's filled in on the popular V103 Atlanta morning radio show, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show, has a background in NBA dancing and cheerleading, and has been an Atlanta Hawks in-game host where she's provided sports commentary and conducted interviews. But before anything, she's a family woman.
Stereogum

Jack White Got Engaged And Married Onstage At His Detroit Tour Opener

Jack White is a married man now. Celebrating the release of his album Fear Of The Dawn, White did a homecoming show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, where he proposed to his girlfriend, Black Belles singer/songwriter Olivia Jean, and then proceeded to tie the knot onstage in a ceremony officiated by Third Man co-founder Ben Swank.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia is the state capital with a diverse economy in industries like transportation, healthcare, news, biomedical research, and this is just to name a few. Besides its diverse economy, it has a diverse metropolitan area as well. You can find just about any type of cuisine, but sometimes you just have a craving for some American food. Our list of top five American Restaurants in Atlanta will help you do just that.
Person
Alessia Cara
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
E! News

Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Marries Jaymes Vaughan During Ceremony in Mexico

Watch: How to Selfie With a Celeb According to Jonathan Bennett. Forget October 3, Jonathan Bennett is celebrating a new special day in his life: his wedding day!. On Saturday, March 19, the Mean Girls actor officially tied the knot with his longtime partner Jaymes Vaughan in a romantic, beachside wedding held at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico, the couple confirmed on Instagram, captioning their announcement, "Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan."
Stereogum

S. Carey – “Sunshower”

Later this month, S. Carey is releasing his first new album in four years, Break Me Open. He’s shared the title track and “Waking Up” from it already, and today he’s sharing one last single, “Sunshower,” which blooms into something extremely pretty and textured. “Daily, I still feel the silk sunshower,” Carey sings. “Dripping salt your eyes my soft/ sunflower I don’t know myself before I knew you.” Watch a video for it below.
#Arts Crafts
Stereogum

Stream Syd’s Lovely New Album Broken Hearts Club

It’s been five years since Syd, formerly of Odd Future and still of the Internet, released her debut album Fin. Today, she’s finally followed that LP with her new one Broken Hearts Club. Syd co-wrote and co-produced every song on the album, and she’s said that it charts a relationship from its euphoric beginning to its sad end. The new album features appearances from Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye, but its focus is always on Syd’s own soft, laconic murmur of a voice. The album’s sound is lush and pillowy, and on first listen, it feels like the best neo-soul record I’ve heard in a long time.
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Happy Father John Misty Day...
Stereogum

Stephan Jenkins On Third Eye Blind’s 25th Anniversary & Why There’s “Probably Some Misunderstanding” About Him Being Berkeley Valedictorian

Stephan Jenkins does not like to look back. Currently in Los Angeles for tour rehearsal, Jenkins and his longtime band Third Eye Blind are readying a 25th anniversary tour — Summer Gods: 25 Years In The Blind — with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad. The planned setlist will be career-spanning, but Jenkins fully intends to play each track — current or classic — the way he’d want them heard today, in 2022.
Stereogum

Tom Waits Gives Rare Live Performance At Star-Studded Hal Willner Tribute In Brooklyn

Last night, a bunch of musicians honored the late Hal Willner at a private event in New York City, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. Willner, who passed away in early 2020, was Saturday Night Live‘s longtime sketch music producer and was behind a ton of star-studded tribute events and compilations — the most recent was I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which was released posthumously last year.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Joyride! Miracle Question

In the early 2010s, there was a surge of indie rock bands that sounded restless and ramshackle and endearingly earnest. Much of this music came out through the label Salinas Records — bands like All Dogs, Radiator Hospital, and the early Crutchfield projects P.S. Eliot and Swearin’. Joyride! were the San Francisco outpost of that sound, combining the urgency of Bay Area pop-punk denizens Jawbreaker with some twee emotionality that drifted down from the Pacific Northwest. A lot of those early Salinas bands are no longer around, or their members got involved in different projects, and it seemed like Joyride! might have succumbed to the same fate. After releasing three full-length albums over six years, culminating with 2016’s excellent Half Moon Bay, Joyride! took a long break. They did what most bands end up doing: kept up jobs or got new ones, occasionally played in other groups, explored what life is like away from music.
Stereogum

Stream The Twangy Austin Indie Band Good Looks’ Compelling Debut Album Bummer Year

Good Looks are one of those bands that blur the line between indie rock and alt-country, which means I am particularly susceptible to their charms, but please believe me when I say their debut album Bummer Year is impressive. If the sound of Wednesday covering Drive-By Truckers was appealing to you, this probably will be too, though Good Looks are more about crystalline clarity than fuzz.
Stereogum

IDK & Kaytranada – “Taco”

Last year, Maryland rapper IDK released his sophomore album USEE4YOURSELF featuring guest spots from Offset, Young Thug, Lucky Daye, MF DOOM, and more. Today, IDK has released his first new music of 2022: a jazzy number produced with Kaytranada called “Taco,” which also has a black-and-white video. Referencing...
Stereogum

Sheryl Crow Is Selling Her Creepy Old Dolls In An Estate Sale Today

Sheryl Crow is holding a sprawling estate sale in Columbia, Tennessee today, where she is selling “furniture, antiques, art, decor, etc.” Writing on Twitter, Crow said: “Nashville area friends: like many of you, the last two years have helped me get rid of *stuff*!”. Click the link...
