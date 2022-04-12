ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

By Camille Heimbrod
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings....

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly 'Overwhelmed With Remorse' After Caribbean Tour—We Feel So Bad For Her!

Kate Middleton is still feeling the effects of her and husband Prince William’s recent – and somewhat controversial – eight-day Caribbean tour, which saw them visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their tour – their first one since the start of the pandemic – they faced criticism for the royal family’s past link to slavery and colonization, which Prince William briefly touched upon in a speech during the tour. Both Belize and Jamaica have recently announced their plans to remove The Queen as their head of state, following in the footsteps of Barbados who made the decision to become a republic at the end of last year. Prior to Barbados, Mauritius was the last nation to remove The Queen as head of state, which it did back in 1992.
WORLD
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Charlotte#British Royal Family#Uk
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Retain Prominent Position If Prince Charles Becomes King? Duke Reportedly Not Invited To Prince William's 40th Birthday In June

Prince Harry is said to still have a prominent position within the Firm even after his shocking Megx. Prince Harry used to be a very busy member of the royal family. Aside from being sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, the husband of Meghan Markle also performed royal duties and graced royal engagements being the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Grumpy royal kids! 10 times Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co were not best pleased

Be it through tiredness, hunger or boredom, all kids get grumpy from time to time, and royal children are no different. While we're used to seeing the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co all smiles for photographers with their royal parents, their not-so-cheerful moods have been caught on camera on occasion too. From dropped lips to tears and fed-up faces, royal children act just like our children do.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton's Pastel Green Regencycore Dress Had Bustier Detailing

Getting caught in the rain has never looked so good — except for maybe in The Notebook à la Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. On Friday, Kate Middleton stepped out on day seven of her and Prince William's Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean in a pastel Regencycore dress for a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, Bahamas.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton surprises in off-the-shoulder dress for Jamaican state dinner

The Duchess of Cambridge has been totally mesmerising royal fans with her immaculate wardrobe whilst on tour with her husband, Prince William. The royal duo attended a state dinner on Wednesday evening hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, and the Duchess stunned in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham. Complete with a dramatic ruffled applique fitted along a Bardot neckline, an elegant waist-cinching bodice and statement floor-length, Kate was a vision in her bespoke, emerald green ballgown.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy