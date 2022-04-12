ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

If There’s A Dryer Sheet In Your Mailbox, Leave It In There

By Jake
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are all looking forward to warmer weather, but with that weather comes new things. With that, you may notice a dryer sheet in your mailbox. A random dryer sheet in your mailbox sounds weird I know... And some people have noticed these dryer sheets in their mailboxes. They're there for...

irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

I Have 4 Pets, and This $6 Stain and Odor Remover Is the Best I've Ever Tried

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With two cats and two dogs in the house, it can be a bit of a mess at times, and I've tried numerous cleaners to help with the chaos. Although they each get the job done to a certain degree, nothing works quite like this $6 cleaner from Target. The best part? It's specifically made for carpet and upholstered furniture. And it even works on my white sofa and rug.
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

How Often Should You Wash Your Pillowcases?

Pillowcases become dirty fairly quickly. The reason? They spend roughly eight hours per night exposed to everything from the greases and oils on our skin and our scalps to the products we use to keep our complexions and hair looking their best. This is why Mary Gagliardi, Clorox's in-house scientist and cleaning expert, says washing these bed linens frequently is a must.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dryer#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
106.9 KROC

80+ Unusual Items Hidden In Minnesota Junk Drawers

Every home in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois are hiding one thing. Ok, that's not exactly true. There is a drawer that is hiding a whole bunch of things. Yep...I'm talking about the forbidden topic "the junk drawer". Are you hiding one of these 80+ items in the junk drawer...
MINNESOTA STATE
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town Report: What’s the best part of a mailbox joke?

Answer: The Delivery…Do you remember when there was a big blue mailbox on almost every corner? How about the drive-thru mailboxes for ease of mailing your bills or greeting cards? The big blue boxes are dwindling; soon to be a thing of the past. The latest box removed was located on Myrtle and Colorado at the Wells Fargo building. Luckily, Old Town still has a drive-thru — you just have to be sure to get there during its operational hours (see below).
MONROVIA, CA
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

These Trampoline Tents Take Backyard Camping To A New Level

You and your kids are going to love camping in the backyard, especially when you don't have to sleep on the ground. I grew up camping in a tent, camper, and in cabins, but if you really want to feel the full experience of camping, there's no substitute for a tent. There's something about being out in the wilderness like that that is just peaceful. In fact, I got some of my best nights of sleep while camping and falling asleep to the sound of crickets chirping. That being said, I know that there are a lot of people out there who are not on board with camping in a tent. They either don't like the idea of sleeping on the ground or they hate the idea of sleeping outside in the woods. Whatever the reason may be, there is one way you can go camping in a tent where neither of those issues will be a problem.
HOBBIES
People

Amazon Shoppers in Search of the 'Perfect Pillow' Have Landed on This Set — and It's 34% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sleep supplies can often skyrocket in price, whether you're searching for a cozy comforter or simply need a new set of sheets. But you don't have to spend a large chunk of change to end up with bedding that's comfortable — and these on-sale pillows from Amazon are proof of that.
SHOPPING
wdhn.com

Best yoga mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga mats provide a comfortable surface for you to practice yoga or other types of exercise, but not all are of equal quality. Before you buy, you should learn more about them so you get the right one for you and don’t waste your money.
WORKOUTS
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy