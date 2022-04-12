ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Place, WA

Fire/EMS is back on the College Place agenda

By tmurry

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PLACE – The College Place City Council meets tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. and will hold a public hearing and possibly act on ambulance utility fees. According to city staff, the College Place Fire Department is at the point where the demands of the fire and emergency medical services need...





