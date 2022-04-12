ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Hit: Engelbert Humperdinck’s “A Man Without Love” Is Back After 54 Years

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you wait long enough, everything comes back from the past. Now it’s Engelbert Humperdinck’s turn. The 60s crooner has seen his 1968 hit “A Man Without Love” suddenly rising on the charts 54 years after...

loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Watch Julian Lennon Perform “Imagine” for the First Time Ever to Support Ukrainian Refugees

Julian has a new single out this weekend of his own. But he’s also recorded his first ever version of dad John Lennon’s “Imagine.” He says in the message below he would only sing “Imagine” “if it was the end of the world.” He’s never traded on his father’s name. he changed his mind and made this effort is to support Ukrainian refugees. It’s a beautiful version.
MUSIC
Tom Jones
Gilbert O'sullivan
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

See Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell join Foo Fighters onstage at Lollapalooza, Chile in Santiago, for a blast through Been Caught Stealing. Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Album? – Vote Now

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the most beloved figure in rock and metal, and between his work as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, he's released a ton of records. So, that begs the question for this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week Poll — what's the best Ozzy Osbourne album?
ELECTIONS

