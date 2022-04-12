ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Editorial: Segregation by neglect

The Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think about segregation at the college level, what often comes to mind is its most extreme manifestation — the racial and gendered separation of universities in the 1950s. This was when women and people of color were systemically barred from higher education by the direct policy choices of those...

Connecticut Post

Opinion: Fairfield County needs to acknowledge school segregation and educational inequity

Fairfield County has an equity issue. This is a reality that everyone living in the region knows, and perhaps the most evident case of inequality is in the education system. The divisions in the public education system are racial and socioeconomic. Some of the most esteemed school districts in the county — including Westport, New Canaan and Fairfield — boast high reading and math proficiencies, college graduation rates, and college matriculations, yet most of their student bodies consist of those from white, wealthy families. And while there is nothing wrong with belonging to these demographics, these patterns do raise questions pertaining to systemic issues, especially because those who attend more under-resourced schools come from opposite backgrounds: low-income, Black or brown families.
