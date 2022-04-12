ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds host the Guardians to open 2-game series

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3Jwk_0f6ng90A00

Cleveland Guardians (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-2)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Reds +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a two-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Watch the “Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special” here

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Tickets for Every & Any Dayton Dragons Fans

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Eric Deutsch, the Executive Vice President for the Dayton Dragons! He shares more on all of their ticket options. There is a ticket for every fan at every price level!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Trump faces tough decision on DeSantis endorsement

Since leaving Washington last year, Trump has issued a long, if not sporadic, list of endorsements that includes other prospective presidential hopefuls such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Dayton, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati Reds' 2022 Opening Day parade

CINCINNATI — The Reds 2022 home opener is just hours away and while the MLB lockout pushed things back a bit, Cincinnati is still doing it up big for Opening Day. The Cincinnati Reds home opener start at 4:10 p.m. against the Cleveland Guardians. The block party kicks off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Luke Maile
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Donovan Solano
WDTN

Motorcyclist killed in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Greenville Wednesday night. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash happened on State Route 49 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road at 9:30 p.m. According to a release, the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 taken to Dayton Children’s after shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened at Wesleyan Road and Princeton Drive just before 4 p.m. Dispatchers were told a female had been shot. Dayton Police said a female...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Cincinnati Reds#The Cleveland Guardians
WDTN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Reds release lineup for home opener

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have released their lineup for their 146th Opening Day in Cincinnati. The Reds released the roster hours before they take on the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday. See the roster below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Georgia coroner finds his own family dead; manhunt underway

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WDTN

Affordability is the name of the game at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — Baseball has arrived back in Dayton and the Dragons make it so you can bring the whole family. “I think it’s a great family opportunity, company opportunity in the summer to come out to the ball games, baseball is kind of our national pastime of coming out with your mom and your dad. Your first game,” Eric Deutsch, the Dragons Executive Vice President said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

B1DNSUX license plate owner: Why I got it

"I got the license plate because I didn't like the gas prices, I didn't like that my rent had gone up, I didn't like that the food and formula and diapers for my baby had gone up and was becoming harder to find, and I blamed the current administration," he said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Turkey struck by dog food truck smashes through windshield, hits driver in face

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a driver operating a commercial dog food truck hit a turkey on a Gallia County road Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 near milepost 11, about a mile east of Ohio State Route 350. Upon impact, the […]
Wave 3

WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baseball is back!. Tuesday, April 12 marks Opening Day in Cincinnati, as the Reds take on the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy