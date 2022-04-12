Reds host the Guardians to open 2-game series
Cleveland Guardians (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-2)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Reds +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a two-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.Watch the “Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special” here
Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
INJURIES: Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0