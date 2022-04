SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP. The Huskies gave up a pair of runs in the third inning, they were down till the fifth inning when they put up two runs. The game stayed tied till the bottom of the eighth inning. The Huskies scored on a base hit off the first base bag. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Sam Riola a 6’1” righty, he threw threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Habeck a 6’1” lefty from Appleton East High School Wisconsin threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO