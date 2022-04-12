ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes a Winner in the Airline Industry?

By Anushka Dutta
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Airline company Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) has been ramping up its operations over the past month. However, the company expects its EPS to remain negative in its fiscal first quarter. So, is it wise to buy GOL’s shares now? Read on to learn our view.

Air transportation services provider Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ), which is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, offers its services for passengers and cargo and provides maintenance services for aircraft and components in Brazil, the rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company also provides the Smiles frequent flyer program, which allows its clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

The company’s total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), increased 113.9% year-over-year in March . Its total seats increased 100.5%, while total departures climbed 101.5% year-over-year. Furthermore, the company resumed its regular operations in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay. GOL is set to have three weekly flights to and from Sao Paulo, offering 420 seats per week on each leg.

Furthermore, GOL expects an EBITDA margin of 11% for its fiscal first quarter of 2022 , indicating a substantial increase over its negative 15.9% year-ago margin, while its passenger unit revenue is predicted to be up 45% year-over-year. However, the company also expects a loss per share of approximately R$1.98 and a loss per ADS of approximately $0.78. But GOL’s stock has declined 13.8% in price over the past year and 1.4% over the past six months. The stock has gained 18% year-to-date and 37.3% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $7.14. Also, the 12-month median price target of $8.50 indicates a 19.1% potential upside.

Here is what could shape GOL’s performance in the near term:

Decent Financials

For its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, GOL’s net operating revenue increased 54.5% year-over-year to R$2.92 billion ($621.57 million). The company’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT increased 88.4% and 146.9%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter to R$1.05 billion ($223.78 million) and R$856.60 million ($182.20 million).

Mixed Analyst Sentiments

For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, GOL’s EPS is expected to increase 96.1% year-over-year, while its revenue is expected to rise 112.9% from the prior-year quarter to $610.87 million. And for its fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022, analysts expect the company’s revenue to improve 226.8% from the same period in the prior year to $634.68 million. However, its EPS for the same quarter is expected to decline 185.2% year-over-year.

In addition, among the three Wall Street analysts who have rated GOL, two have rated it Hold , while one has rated it Buy.

Mixed Valuations

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, GOL is currently trading at 2.04x, which is 24.2% higher than the 1.65 industry average. Conversely, the stock’s 0.48 forward Price/Sales multiple is currently trading 63.4% lower than the 1.30 industry average.

POWR Ratings

GOL has an overall C rating, which equates to neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

GOL has a Value grade of C, which is in sync with its mixed valuations.

The stock has a D grade for Stability, which is justified by its 1.56 five-year monthly beta.

In the 31-stock, F-rated Airlines industry, GOL is ranked #21. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for GOL (Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality).

View all the top-rated stocks in the Airlines industry here .

Bottom Line

GOL has been increasing its operations as COVID-19-related restrictions have eased out, which is evident in its solid top-line growth. However, with the company expecting its EPS to remain negative in its about to be reported quarter ended March 31, 2022, and its high beta indicating volatility, we think it could be wise to wait for a better entry point in the stock.

GOL shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, GOL has gained 18.02%, versus a -6.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BtKQ_0f6ndPpW00

Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research.

More...

The post Is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes a Winner in the Airline Industry? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Will Be An All-Jet Airline By 2023

The end of an era in Alaska Airlines' fleet is near. By the end of 2023, Alaska Airlines and its Horizon Airlines regional subsidiary will divest the iconic the DeHavilland Aircraft of Canada Dash 8-400 (formerly the Bombardier Q400) and its former Virgin America Airbus A320s and A321s. End of...
ALASKA STATE
simpleflying.com

A GOL Boeing 737 Flight Has 2 Separate Bird Strikes

GOL Linhas Aereas flight G3-1521 between Fortaleza and São Paulo had to return to the airport after it suffered not once, but two separate bird strikes. How did this incident take place? Let’s find out. Two birds, one plane. On Sunday, March 20, the Brazilian carrier GOL Linhas...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

GOL Ditches Water Cannon Salutes For Instagram Filters

The Brazilian carrier GOL Linhas Aereas has announced it will drop the traditional water cannon salute and substitute it with a more sustainable baptism. What will the new water salutes for GOL look like? Let’s investigate further. On World Water Day, GOL Linhas Aereas, one of Brazil’s largest carriers,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industry Average#The Airline Industry#Gol#Eps#Ebitda
Entrepreneur

3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now

Metals and mining stocks have been a major bright spot in the stock market this year, and with some analysts anticipating a commodity super-cycle ahead, there could still be a...
STOCKS
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Bitcoin 2022 Exclusive: Building A Financial System For The 100%

We’re not moving fast enough. We need to get bitcoin, hard money, to the streets. I’ve been thinking about ways to accelerate that with the tools we have. Detroit-based Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, sent its team to Miami, Florida April 6-9 for Bitcoin 2022.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy