Queen Kwong returns with new single, On The Run, featuring Roger O’Donnell

It would be easy to wax lyrical about how far Cold Years have come since the Scottish band formed in Aberdeen back in 2014. But nothing is quite as telling as the smile that crosses frontman Ross Gordon’s just as the interview for this feature begins – when he gets a text from Laura Jane Grace. Against Me! are one of his biggest influences, and now their singer is messaging him because Cold Years have just been announced as support for her on a three-week European tour. She’s not the only one, either. Before the pandemic, Dave Hause took them out on the road, and there’s another, as yet unannounced, tour with one of their main inspirations in the works.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO