ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Queen Kwong returns with new single, On The Run, featuring Roger O’Donnell

Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Kwong is back and has shared a brand-new single, On The Run, featuring The Cure's Roger O’Donnell on keys and synths. The musician – real name Carré Callaway – explains of the track:...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Alex G Shares New Song “Main Theme”: Listen

Alex G has released the new song “Main Theme.” It’s the opening track on the musician’s forthcoming soundtrack for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. Listen below. According to a press release, “Main Theme” plays during the opening credits of the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger O'donnell
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Jewel Songs

Discovered in a coffee shop. Trained as a yodeler. Sold millions of albums as a folk artist when sludgy grunge was at its peak. She’s a poet and a horseback rider. She’s lived off the grid, out of her car, and (likely) in a mansion somewhere. And to...
MUSIC
Complex

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video “Treat Me”

After teasing its release for over a month, Chlöe has given fans the official video for “Treat Me,” directed by Diana Kunst. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight,” the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominee told fans on Thursday ahead of the video’s premiere, adding that—in her opinion—this one tops the previously released “Have Mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters Score Multiple Wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. The ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on Fox, the show was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Måneskin. LL Cool J opened the evening with a medley of some of his biggest hits. Among them: “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage” and “The Boomin System.” Jennifer Lopez, recognized with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage — which included...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
NME

Hilltop Hoods return with honest and fun new single ‘Show Business’

Hilltop Hoods have returned with a new single titled ‘Show Business’, featuring US soul singer Eamon, putting a fun spin on the trails and tribulations linked to the entertainment industry. Hilltop Hoods’ Suffa (aka Matthew Lambert) explained in a press statement that the idea for ‘Show Business’ stemmed...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Inside Cold Years’ Goodbye To Misery: “We finally wrote the record we wanted and needed to write”

It would be easy to wax lyrical about how far Cold Years have come since the Scottish band formed in Aberdeen back in 2014. But nothing is quite as telling as the smile that crosses frontman Ross Gordon’s just as the interview for this feature begins – when he gets a text from Laura Jane Grace. Against Me! are one of his biggest influences, and now their singer is messaging him because Cold Years have just been announced as support for her on a three-week European tour. She’s not the only one, either. Before the pandemic, Dave Hause took them out on the road, and there’s another, as yet unannounced, tour with one of their main inspirations in the works.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy