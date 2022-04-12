ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Firefighters injured in tanker explosions in Pa.

By Hanna Erdmann, Michael Reiner
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26l1Am_0f6ndLXq00

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A tanker truck fire in Venango County brought a big response Tuesday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a tanker truck erupted in flames at Heath Oil Refinery in Barkeyville. The refinery is right behind a truck stop off Interstate 80 — just past the Mercer County line.

Police: Teen charged after repeatedly punching ex-girlfriend

Firefighters said that the 18-wheeler tanker truck caught fire and that caused multiple explosions. Crews said that two other vehicles were involved.

It took hours to put out the flames. There were roughly 30 departments from across Mercer, Venango and Butler counties on scene.

Clintonville Assistant Fire Chief Brayden Rea said that two firefighters had minor injuries and that they were treated on scene.

The explosions caused windows to shatter on a Clintonville fire truck.

“This is going to cost a lot of money, as a volunteer department that relies on just finding from the community,” said Rea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHKI0_0f6ndLXq00
Credit: WKBN

Witnesses said that there is a fuel depot behind the gas station. Rea says this is the third time in the last 10 years there has been a fire there.

Crews are starting clean-up efforts after the fire. Rea says that oil and water don’t mix so they used foam to put out the fire. Foam got on the firefighters’ shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B76h5_0f6ndLXq00
Credit: WKBN

First News was able to get a photo of a piece of the tanker after the explosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcoPJ_0f6ndLXq00
WKBN

Venango County Public Safety also provided images of the aftermath.

Rea says it could have been worse and that this was a great effort from all crews involved.

“All-in-all, the whole scene went pretty well. We protected Anchors Away Gas Station and Subway, saved a couple more trucks,” Rea said.

YourErie

YourErie

