The sweetest champagne can bring the heaviest hangover, and the biggest windfalls often bring the heaviest tax burdens. For anyone who sold or traded dogecoin, ether, bitcoin or other cryptos last year, this tax season is going to be a headache. Cryptocurrencies are taxed as intangible assets, much like stocks or bonds. If you sell any cryptocurrency, exchange it for another crypto or even use it to buy something, you must report the transaction to the IRS — and you could be facing a huge tax bill.

