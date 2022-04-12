ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Biden exec order on crypto ‘seemingly disorganized’: Expert

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Biden exec order on crypto 'seemingly disorganized': Expert.

video.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 16

jody
2d ago

Cognitive uses and general incompetence through out the administration. I hate to say it but we need professionals running the county. These people are way over their head on policy and foreign affairs. They excel at media and population metrics.

Reply(1)
21
Lou Cummings
1d ago

Is this an issue He needs to be spending time on right now? I see some pretty big issues that need attention more. Not just blaming and pointing fingers. Not spinning more lies about our bright future. Things actually need to be done.

Reply
4
TMaze
1d ago

I feel like I am visiting my Grandma at the home every time I see and hear Biden on TV

Reply
7
Fox News

Washington Post columnist suggests Biden should allow more immigrants into US to fix rising inflation

A Washington Post columnist suggested on Monday that President Biden could solve the mounting inflation crisis by rolling back border restrictions and allowing more immigrants to enter the United States. In an oped titled "Democrats are missing the bigger immigration issue," Washington Post columnist and CNN commentator Catherine Rampell scolded...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Rubenstein warns the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on US growth, and predicts crypto will thrive in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

David Rubenstein warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the US economy's pandemic recovery. The Carlyle cofounder raised the prospect of more stimulus as higher interest rates sap growth. Rubenstein hasn't bought any crypto, but he's invested in companies servicing the industry.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Biden, WH blame everything but government spending for inflation

President Biden has gone through painstaking efforts to shirk responsibility for the state of the economy, blaming everyone from Russian President Vladimir Putin to meat conglomerates for record inflation that hit a new 40-year high last month. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March from a year ago, marking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Fox News Network#Llc
CBS News

Biden administration responds to highest inflation in four decades

The U.S. is at its highest level of inflation in over four decades as prices on everyday consumer goods surged in March. According to the Labor Department, the Consumer Price Index is up 8.5% from the same time last year, after climbing 1.2% last month. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe has more on the Biden administration’s response.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS

