8 Things North Dakotans Can Do In A Blizzard

Some of the things we all take for granted escaped us for a couple of days. Well personally I found out how much I love driving, not for like long road trips, but just the convenience of getting in a car and heading to work. Just last Monday morning I left my 2009 Chevy Impala ( which goes 0-60 mph in about 6 minutes ) at our radio station's parking lot in Mandan and was told I could drive our 96.5 Walleye ( which has 4 wheel drive ). Like so many others, I went by Dan's supermarket and stocked up on food, and other items, anticipating the possibility of getting snowed in at home - we've had forecasts before of such storms in the past that would hit us, only to see it slide by. Not this time.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO