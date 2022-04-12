Review: The electric Toyota BZ4X is perfectly fine

Related
torquenews.com
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Take Note Of This Important Defect Report
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from 2019 to 2020 is experiencing an unusual series of failures related to the high voltage wire harness. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of America’s top-selling green crossovers. With sales passing 100,000 units in the past few years, it is more popular than many major brands’ mainstream crossovers. And it has been proven to be extremely reliable. However, there is one odd failure beginning to cause issues for owners.
Toyota unveils first electric vehicle since RAV4 EV in 2014
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota, the top-selling automaker in the U.S., is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years. The company on Tuesday unveiled the battery-powered bZ4X small SUV, which starts at $42,000 and can go up to 252 miles (406 kilometers) per charge. The bZ4X, which...
TEASED: Honda Working On Two New Electric Sports Cars
It may have arrived late to the electrification party, but Honda has some serious plans for the bustling sector. The Japanese brand recently announced it will introduce as many as 30 EV models by 2030; a tall order considering the automaker currently offers no battery-powered vehicles in the US. As...
MySanAntonio
Toyota emphasizes battery durability in high-stakes electric SUV
A few weeks ago, I roused myself at 5 a.m. to catch a bus, two trains and then a taxi to a racetrack in the middle of a forest outside Tokyo. The early start, long trip and jostling from my taxi driver's suggested mountain-road shortcut was, however, worth it in the end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Toyota Releases Video Guide On Charging The BZ4X Or Any EV, Really
Moving from an internal combustion-engined vehicle to an EV may be daunting for some people, especially those who are not so much into technology, and charging seems to be one of the key points that many bring up. Automakers know this and are providing as much helpful material as they can, like this simple video from Toyota that really explains all the basics of EV charging.
Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
Autoweek.com
Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch
The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
Is the Toyota Highlander a Reliable SUV?
Is the Toyota Highlander a reliable SUV, or does it have serious issues? The midsize SUV may be more reliable than you think.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toyota GRMN Supra Coming With 530-HP BMW M Engine
If you were up in arms about Toyota sharing Supra development efforts with BMW, this story might cause more heartburn. A post on Spyder7 asserts that Toyota will borrow a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine from BMW's M Competition cars for a new range-topping GRMN Supra model in 2023. The report revives speculation on the car, which has been going on for some time now.
MotorTrend Magazine
Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power
Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
Engadget
Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs and launch 30 models by 2030
Last year, Honda revealed that it intends to shift all its car sales to electric and fuel cell vehicles by 2040. To make phasing out gas-powered cars feasible, it has to release a wide selection of zero-emission vehicles that customers can choose from. Now, the automaker has announced that it's spending 5 trillion yen or around $40 billion on its electrification efforts over the next 10 years.
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2022 Buick Encore GX: Is 1 Worth $4,000 More?
The Toyota Corolla Cross faces stiff competition from the Buick Encore GX. But is the premium option worth $4,000 more?
Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines
There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
The GR Corolla is Toyota’s DVD/VCR Player
A car that does everything excels at nothing. Find out why...
MotorAuthority
2022 GMC Hummer EV, 2023 Honda Civic Type R, 2023 BMW M3 CSL: Car News Headlines
Customer examples of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are in production, and we've just tested one (previously we tested a prototype). The fully electric lifestyle pickup truck offers up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style will be available for the 2024 model year.
torquenews.com
Toyota Aygo May Be Europe’s Answer to Traffic Problem
Last week, Toyota Europe unveiled the new 2023 Toyota Aygo for the European market. This compact little hatch may be the answer to Europe’s traffic problem. Go to any major European city or suburb and you’ll see two things: small cars and bicycles. The problem is that driving a big car in Paris or London is not that practical. That’s why big automakers like Ford, Honda, and Toyota who operate in Europe make exclusively small and practical cars for them. Take for example the Honda Jazz. It's small, reliable, and most importantly, practical. Because of this, automakers compete for who can make the most spacious, practical, economical, and most importantly, small cars for European buyers.
RAW: (VO) FUEL SOLUTION? THE PROS AND CONS OF E15 GAS (4aET)
VO for PY-03WE -- FUEL SOLUTION? THE PROS AND CONS OF E15 GAS (4aET)
What Do the 2023 Toyota Sequoia and 2022 Toyota Sienna Have in Common?
Toyota’s lineup has evolved over recent years. The automaker is known to produce long-lasting cars and SUVs. Today, it produces several eco-friendly vehicles as well. What do two of its largest models, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia and 2022 Toyota Sienna, have in common, other than size?. The 2023 Toyota...
Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE
An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
Breathtaking aerial images reveal 11 nests perched 100 feet in trees at 17th century stately home
Breathtaking aerial images have revealed a cluster of 11 heron nests perched 100 feet in the treetops of a 17th-century stately home in England – boosting hopes of a surge in the numbers breeding in the UK. The amazing pictures captured the scenes at the heronry at the National...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0