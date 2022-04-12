ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open higher after inflation data feeds hopes price pressures are peaking

By William Watts
 1 day ago
U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday, finding support after a hotter-than-expected rise in the March consumer price index was read as a sign inflation pressures may be peaking, analysts said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 114 points, or 0.3%, to 34,422, while the S&P 500

rose 27 points, or 0.6%, to 4,439. The Nasdaq Composite

gained 142 points, or 1.1%, to13,554. The data showed the rate of inflation in the past year moved up to 8.5% in March from 7.9%. The last time inflation breached 8% was in January 1982. Analysts said a potential sign inflation might be peaking came from the smallest monthly increase in six months in the so-called core rate of inflation that strips out food and energy, which rose just 0.3% last month

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Benefit From Higher Oil and Commodity Prices

Caterpillar offers a unique blend of short-term upside and long-term stability. Phillips 66 is a diversified energy stock poised to prosper from the rising price of oil. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks open lower as crude oil price turn sharply higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. That’s a worrisome sign for inflation, which was already a major concern for markets even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% in the early going. Treasury yields eased back a day after rising sharply as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.
Brazil's inflation rises to highest level in 7 years for mid-March

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump for that period in seven years, data showed on Friday, underscoring across-the-board price pressures despite aggressive monetary tightening led by the central bank. Brazil's official IPCA-15 consumer price index rose...
U.S. stocks end mixed as Federal Reserve combats inflation

April 8 (UPI) -- Stocks in the United States ended trading mixed Friday as investors weighed recent comments from Federal Reserve officials on combatting inflation. Losses in the technology sector offset major gains in the energy sector as the prices for commodities such as oil and gold grew. The S&P...
Is inflation nearing a peak?

The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of U.S. inflation, rose at a rate of 8.5% in the past year, including an increase of 1.2% in just the last month. The latest CPI number is the highest since December 1981.
What to watch today: Stock futures are higher, oil prices fall again

Stock futures were higher Tuesday, as investors continue to monitor the Russia-Ukraine war and look ahead to the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike Wednesday. A drop in oil prices lent support to stock futures. (CNBC) * Treasury yields fall, but 10-year rate holds above 2.10% (CNBC) The broad...
Pressure at the Pump: Will There Be a Gas Shortage Amid Higher Prices?

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has sent gas prices soaring across the globe, including in the U.S. Many consumers want to know if there will be a gas shortage. Americans were paying more at the pump before Russia invaded Ukraine, but prices went even higher after the war started. The COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns depressed gas demand, which came roaring back when nobody expected it. Recently, the prices broke the all-time high record from 2008.
Consumer Inflation Fears Hit a New High in March As Spending Slows

Click here to read the full article. Consumers are expressing growing concern over rising costs due to inflation. Consumers in March said they expect inflation to grow 6.6% over the next year, according to the March 2022 survey of consumer expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data. This expectation is higher than the 6% growth over a year expected as of February. In the short term, median inflation uncertainty reached a series high. Meanwhile, the median expectation for inflation three years down the line decreased to 3.7% from 3.8% in February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly...
U.S. inflation surges to its highest one-year price hike in over 40 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.
UPS stock slumps toward the longest losing streak in more than 4 years

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, +0.52% fell 1.7% in afternoon trading toward a six-month low, putting them on track for the longest losing streak in more than four years. The package delivery giant's stock has tumbled 15.7% over the past 10 sessions, all declines, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the 11-session losing streak that ended Feb. 12, 2018, according data compiled by Dow Jones Market Data group. The long losing streak comes during a time that the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
