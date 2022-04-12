Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal's total pay in 2021 topped $30 million

Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

-4.79%

Chief Executive Parag Agrawal received total compensation of $30.35 million in 2021, which included about a month of work as CEO. The social-media company's 2021 proxy statement said Agrawal's total compensation included $623,077 in base salary, $29.06 million in stock awards, $599,507 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $67,008 in all other compensation, which was mostly for personal security services. Agrawal named CEO on Nov. 29, 2021 after Cofounder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the role but remained on the board of directors. Prior to being CEO, Agrawal was chief technology officer, which didn't get its compensation listed in the proxy statement. Dorsey, who remained a board member, was paid his customary $1.40 for 2021, and didn't receive any compensation for being a board member. Twitter's fell 1.0% in morning trading, but has still rallied 18.4% since Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+0.29%

CEO Elon Musk disclosed becoming the largest shareholder. Twitter's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.60%

has slipped 6.8%.